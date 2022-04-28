The Princess Elizabeth Home for Handicapped Children now has a new paediatric orthopaedic wing.
After battling issues of flooding which affected the original ground-level facility, the home, also known as the Princess Elizabeth Centre, yesterday held a ceremonial opening for its newly-constructed orthopaedic ward and operating theatre.
The new medical facilities, which cost an estimated $6 million, inclusive of Government funding, will now house surgical wards, an operating theatre and dental clinic under one roof.
According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, the Government has spent $3 million in taxpayer dollars on the facility.
Speaking at yesterday’s opening at the centre, on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, Deyalsingh said: “As we launch and open the orthopaedic wing of the Princess Elizabeth Centre, I want to recognise the donors of this project, including the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago via the Ministry of Health, because we would have given Princess Elizabeth about $3 million over three years through PSIP (Public Sector Investment Programme). So, thanks to the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago supporting this project.”
The new wing is expected to increase the capacity of orthopaedic and rehabilitation services for an estimated 1,200 physically-challenged children per year.
Also speaking after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, newly-appointed president of the centre, Prof Clement Imbert, said the new facility is now the premier paediatric orthopaedic surgical facility in the Commonwealth Caribbean, providing aid for children not only from Trinidad and Tobago, but also the wider Caribbean.
Most surgeries are done free of charge by the centre’s head surgeon, Dr David Toby, he added.
Also present was former president of the Princess Elizabeth Centre Dr Calvin Inalsingh, who was praised for serving the centre for more than 40 years; and the centre’s chief executive officer, Janet Sirjusingh.
Other donors to the new facility include Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation, the Children’s Ark, Nutrien, Brian Mac Farlane and Digicel.
The wing will officially be outfitted and functioning for surgeries in August.
According to Imbert, the Princess Elizabeth Centre started in 1953 as a gift to then-Princess Elizabeth, now Queen Elizabeth II, while she was engaged to Prince Phillip.
At the time, many children were afflicted with poliomyelitis and Princess Elizabeth suggested establishing a home in Trinidad to rehabilitate the afflicted children.
Blood donor system
While praising the management and donors for their selfless dedication to helping others without expecting anything in return, Deyalsingh encouraged the public and corporate Trinidad and Tobago to adopt the same altruistic spirit toward the ministry’s transformation of the blood donor system from chit to voluntary.
Revealing the ministry’s plans to have 20,000 people registered to donate blood yearly, Deyalsingh said: “We need 1.5 per cent of the population, that’s 20,000 people, to sign up to be voluntary altruistic blood donors. And if you get 20,000 people to give blood twice a year, that is 40,000 pints of blood per year. We estimate that that will take care of the needs of all of our citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Without... if any of you have to lie down on a bed and need blood, you were under stress already, your family is already stressed, we want to take away the stress of finding blood for you.
“I hate to hear on the radio an announcer making an appeal to the country, ‘We have this person, they need blood’. To that end, we started a programme before Covid of moving the country from this chit system which is regarded as a form of remuneration. Blood donation should be non-remunerated, and I don’t mean money.
“Any benefit accrued from giving blood, and the benefit is that you decide who gets the blood, those days have to be over. So, we have to move this country from the current chit system which is inequitable, which is dangerous, which does not give you a reliable supply of safe blood, to what we call voluntary, non-remunerable altruistic system... It means you are giving blood without a care in the world as to who is going to receive this blood,” he added.
The minister said the launch of the new system will be on Blood Donation Day, celebrated on June 14.