AS educators await the Ministry of Education’s decision on which groups of pupils will be allowed to return to the physical classroom next term, two school principals are supporting the idea of mandatory vaccinations so that schools can return to some level of normalcy.
This term, Forms Four to Six secondary school pupils were able to sit in a physical classroom and be taught.
The ministry met with education stakeholders last week to discuss recommendations for the operations of schools in term two.
In October, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly indicated that pupils in Forms One to Three will return to physical school in January.
However, speaking during a webinar hosted by The University of the West Indies yesterday, Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine said he was doubtful lower-form pupils would be able to do so.
“Because if the vast majority of schools have not been able to accommodate and have a full attendance in this last term, what are the prospects of the juniors returning in that very physical space? You can’t have Sixth Forms rotating in the course of a term. So that is a great concern,” he said.
“I’m speaking here about students who have the opportunity of devices and connectivity. We’re not speaking about those who don’t. So even when we have the opportunity, the interest and the commitment is not there or has waned because we are in this situation for close to two years and, therefore, the isolation and alienation that students are feeling has begun to take its toll.”
Augustine added: “The answer that I see, and I’m not a politician and can’t be a politician... possibly the only way forward will be mandatory vaccinations to ensure that we have the opportunity to return to the physi¬cal space. Because the longer we go on with this, the greater we will see the fallout of students throughout the country.
“I am quite aware, having contact with our educators throughout the country, that you have this situation where students are just not at school, so that is a grave concern. If we have the mandatory vaccination, then we can move about with a certain degree of confidence.”
‘Vaccination is important’
In an interview with the Sunday Express published November 28, Dr Aroon Naraynsingh, medical director of Medical Associates private hospital, said Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death rate will continue to remain high until the infection rate decreases and more people get vaccinated.
“Vaccination is important in keeping the infection rate under control, but we still have a massive part of the population that are unvaccinated. And if you look at the statistics, it shows that ill people are by far the majority who are unvaccinated,” he said.
Medical workers
Asked if he believed mandatory vaccination was the way to go, Naraynsingh said yes, adding that it can be done in a phased manner.
He said medical workers should be vaccinated.
“I don’t see how a healthcare professional couldn’t be vaccinated because the death rate is showing up in healthcare workers as well,” he said. “If we as a people were 90-per cent vaccinated, I think we would be in a much better place.”
Yesterday, Fr Augustine said part of the fear of a school administrator is Covid-19 infections among the school population.
“So there is that ongoing concern that we have to follow the protocols and we do, but the minute anything goes awry you then have the situation where people are fearful to return to the physical space,” he emphasised.
‘Challenge’
Also weighing in on the issue of mandatory vaccinations was National Primary Schools Principals Association (Napspa) president Carlene Hayes, who is also principal of Caratal Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School.
“Our membership met and spoke on it. Until a vaccine is sanctioned for (pupils) five to 12 years, having schools reopened for smaller children is going to pose a challenge,” she said.
“We (primary schools) have the smaller children. They cannot understand to continue wearing a mask for the entire day, not hugging their friends, not hugging their teachers.
“So we will support mandatory vaccination when a vaccine is available and then we can try to bring out the older children at our school in primary school,” she added.
Hayes said the only issue would be the space to accommodate these pupils, “Because our primary schools are not built to accommodate that social distancing space that has to be done.
“So we will support mandatory vaccines when it is approved and we will hope that our students will be vaccinated, because the spread of the disease is something of great concern to us.”