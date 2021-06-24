A cache of arms and ammunition and explosives were discovered within the walls of the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) on Wednesday night, after officers of the Special Operations Response Team got a tip off about it.
The find was made in the prison garden, where low risk inmates are allowed to spend time during the day.
Among the weapons was an AR 17 rifle, a revolver, two pistols, plastic explosives and detonators.
Also found were two walkie talkies.
Police believe that certain prisoners planned to use the explosives to blow their way out of the prison in Arouca.
President of the Prison Officers’ Association Ceron Richards said that he was concerned about the news.
“I have yet to meet with any of the personnel in the chain of command to be properly informed, but I have been made aware of the incident, and if it is true it is very concerning. I know that my brothers in the police service will be doing all that they can, and exploring all avenues to ascertain what is going on, but for now, all I can say is that this is a matter of serious concern,” Richards noted.
He added that he intended to have an emergency meeting with his membership in the Association this morning for discussions on how to proceed.
Police are trying to find out who are the prisoners involved.
The prison service has been unable to prevent cell phones from being smuggled into prisons where they are widely used by inmates.