Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan has dismissed allegations by a high-profile inmate of abuse by prison officers.
On Tuesday a letter purportedly written by the inmate at the Wayne Jackson Building in Arouca was released.
The man alleged abuse by prison officers against inmates in that section of the prison between November 26 and November 30.
These allegations included reports that inmates were not fed, or were given late or spoilt meals. They also were not allowed baths or to “air out” and were left in a building with no fans.
Pulchan said the inmate is a murder accused.
“If it is legitimate, that letter is propaganda. The man who would have drafted it is simply looking for sympathy from the public for justification for the killing of officers, especially Mr Jones (in front his daughter). You are dealing with a brilliant strategist who (also) has several fraud cases against him. So he is cognisant of what is needed to shift the focus. He is trying to change the narrative and win back public support to see him as a victim,” Pulchan said.
He noted that the allegations made in the letter were false as far as he was aware, as his officers had not indicated any issues in the building.
“They are at war, and propaganda is the tool of terrorists. No such thing was reported or heard of prior to this letter being released to the public,” Pulchan said.
Police support for prison officers
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob noted that the Police Service had been made aware of intelligence that 13 prison officers were to be targeted. However, he emphasised the intelligence was not evidence and there was no list in the hands of investigators.
But he emphasised that police had “upped their operations” and will be providing more assistance, inclusive of patrols, to protect prison officers, especially those who are soft targets.
“We would have spoken to some of the prison officers already and given certain advice because it seems that those who are being targeted are soft targets. And we’ve had situations of such attacks in the past, where persons are targeted, not for doing anything wrong themselves but simply because they are in a profession and they can be easily located. They are targeted because they are readily found and therefore they are used as a means to send a message. But again I want to emphasise that we are treating with this, we have uncovered intelligence and we are working towards arrests even as we speak,” Jacob said.