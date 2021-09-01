THE Prison Service has denied that its officers had abused several inmates, after photos of prisoners with wounds about their bodies began appearing on social media on Monday.
In a news release on Monday, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said some of their charges were “bent on making mischief” while using religion to further their defiance against law and order.
The Prison Service said on August 21, officers carried out a search exercise at the Wayne Jackson Building, located in the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove, Arouca, during which some of the inmates did not want to comply with orders.
It said the “public order team” was on standby, armed with non-lethal weapons, and they were able to bring the situation under control.
Commissioner Pulchan insisted that no rights were violated during the search exercise, which he explained was a normal part of prison duty and conducted from time to time.
He also stated that investigations have been launched into the participants and origin of the videos and voice notes, as serious and damaging claims have been noted.
Pulchan said: “Some persons are bent on making mischief and are deliberately attempting to use religion to further their defiance against law and order, especially when prisoners are not allowed to get their own way.”
He assured that all allegations of abuse will be investigated.