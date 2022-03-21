Five prisoners escaped the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca last night.
Up to 9 a.m., only one had been found.
The Express was told that at about 10.30 p.m., personnel at the prison, located along the Golden Grove Road in Arouca, were making checks to the dormitory area, when he heard a strange flapping noise from the southern side of the area.
Upon checking, he observed that the BRC wire had been cut, and the galvanized roofing sheets above was raised.
Five inmates in that cell were unaccounted for.
An alarm was immediately raised, and the police service was notified.
A massive operation was undertaken, including officers from the Arouca police station, the North Central (NC) Task Force, the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, The Air Support Mobile Unit, and others.
One 33-year-old from El Socorro Extension Road, San Juan, was recaptured about 30 minutes later along Trincity Boulevard in the vicinity of Dinsley Government School.
The recaptured prisoner was arrested and brought to the Arouca Police station for safe-keeping.
At the station, the prisoner was positively identified by Prison Personnel.
Up to 8.30 a.m. today the other four were unaccounted for.
They have been identified as -
1. Anthony Seepersad AKA Rajesh/ Rakesh Sandookee, of Penco Street Chaguanas. He was in prison on charges relating to the offence of larceny of a motor vehicle.
2. Kurien Douglas of Woodbrook. He was in prison relating to the offence of robbery with violence.
3. Shaquille Drayton AKA Jabari Williams of Bayshore Marabella, also Loogie street Siparia. He was in prison for the offence of assault.
4. Theon Thomas of Ramdeen trace, Penal. He was in prison for the offence of housebreaking and larceny.
The Express was told that all five prisoners were initially being held at Carrera Island, but had been brought to the Arouca prison recently to partake in a rehabilitation programme.
SHOWS NEED FOR NEW INFRASTRUCTURE
Speaking with the Express this morning President of the Prison Officers' Association Ceron Richards said that he had been made aware of the situation, which he described as "unfortunate".
"At this moment, I have to say that I am happy that none of our officers were hurt in this endeavour, as this has been the situation in the past. And I hope that the individuals are recaptured soon. However, it highlights the need for an infrastructural upgrade in the facilities. Those dormitories are in dire need of repair, and have been for some time. The infrastructure, dare I say, is dilapidated, and ought to be broken down and rebuilt. We are in the business of security. It's part of our watchwords. And while we have dynamic security teams, we are lacking in proper static structures and infrastructures. And that cannot be," Richards said.
He added that he believed this was unacceptable, as external companies were receiving "big-money contracts" to move prisoners - even during the pandemic.
"More money is typically spent on transportation that the actual upgrade of security. This was the case before the pandemic hit is. And then when prisoners were ordered to attend courts virtually, that was cut somewhat. But not totally. Persons are still receiving money to move prisoners some 200 or 300 feet, from one building to another, for court. And that money could have been invested elsewhere. In vehicles, upgrading facilities, security systems and so on. It is the view of the Association that we have to rethink and refocus how the tax-payers hard-earned money is spent," Richards said.