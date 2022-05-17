Melissa Jagessar, the woman charged with the murder of her mother Sita Jagessar, has been remanded to the women’s prison.
Following her first court appearance in April, Jagessar was sent to St Ann’s Hospital to undergo psychiatric evaluation.
After reviewing a report remitted to the San Fernando court, Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh last week sent her to the women’s prison in Arouca.
Jagessar, 35, who had a pre-existing medical condition, is to take her medication and undergo psychiatric sessions while there.
She was represented during the court appearance by attorneys Indira Binda and Satesh Emrit and the matter was adjourned to June 9.
Jagessar, a worker with the Community Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP), was charged with her mother’s murder, which occurred on April 19.