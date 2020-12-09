THE law is clear and a message must be sent that children are off limits when it comes to sexual activities.
Those who have any intention of engaging in such activities with minors, even if there is no resistance from the child, must cast it from their minds immediately and walk away.
So said Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas today during a virtual hearing as he imposed a sentence of nine years hard labour on a San Juan man who fathered three children with an underage girl.
The first child was born in 2009 when the girl was just 13 years old. The second was born two years later and the third, when she was 18.
“Despite the fact that the reproductive aspect of the female anatomy may physically be functioning by age 14, a young girl is not properly fit to become a mother (and) certainly not in today’s societal conditions.
“Such a girl is likely to lack the physical and financial where-it-all to look after and raise another human being. Such a girl is likely to lack the emotional maturity to raise a child, she being herself a child,” said the judge.
In addition to the sentence, the man, who was 24 at the time, was also ordered to register with the sex offender’s registry to be established by the Commissioner of Police within seven days of his release from prison.
For ten years after that, he is to report on a yearly basis to the police station closest to where he lives.
Usually it is permitted for the names and additional details of those convicted of sex crimes to be published. However, in this instance it has been omitted to protect the identity of the victim since the man is the father of her children.
At one point in time, the two were members of a steel orchestra in San Juan.
Based on his evidence, the man said he used to tutor the girl in playing the instrument. Their relationship soon grew sexual he said, but at no point did he question her age.
This was because “she presented herself as a very mature female” and he believed she was an adult.
“The court regards this as unlikely in the extreme,” said Justice St Clair-Douglas in passing sentence.
In all, the man was charged with six counts of sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14. Those offences took place over the course of several months in 2009 when she was 12.
On each of the charges, he was ordered to serve nine years’ imprisonment to run currently.