More than 2,000 male applicants turned up on the first day of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service screening exercise for prospective Prison Officers at the Prison Service Sports Club, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arouca- today.
This despite the inclement weather. Some turned up as early as 4a.m.
The male screening runs from today to Friday.
Females have been invited to apply from August 7 to 1.
Tobagonians will have their opportunity from August 16 to the 19 at the Fairfield Complex, Scarborough.