A prisons officer was allegedly caught with cell phones, cigarettes and other contraband items at the Carrera Convict Prison on Thursday.
The officer, who has over 24 years service, was searched when he arrived for duty at around 2.25 p.m.
The operation was spearheaded by Acting Superintendent of Prisons Ricardo Edwards, with the assistance of Acting Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Wendell Lewis.
The officer was cautioned of his actions and was expected to be handed over to police officers attached to the Carenage Police Station.
Acting Commissioner of Prisons Shamshudeen Mohammed commended the diligence and professionalism displayed by the officers involved in the confiscating the items.
Whilst he has condemned the actions of the officer, Mohammed urged the hard-working officers to continue to excel at the job despite the negative elements who continue to bring the service into disrepute.
The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service said in a statement that it continues to strive for excellence and effectiveness, as it holds its mandate of maintenance of public safety and security in high regard.