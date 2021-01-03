A 49-year-old prison officer will appear before an Arima Magistrate on Monday charged with possession of prohibited articles.
Shawn St. Louis, of La Brea, was charged by PC
Ali, after allegedly being found to be in possession of three Samsung Galaxy cell phones, one set of headphones, a phonecharger, one pack of cigarettes and duct tape containing
marijuana while on duty on at the Golden Grove Prison on Saturday.
According to prison officials, they received information at 12.55 pm, that an officer was trafficking illegal items within the prison system.
An exercise was conducted which resulted in the accused being searched.