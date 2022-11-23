A prison officer was granted $100,000 bail after he was charged with obtaining money by false pretences.
Ravindra Basant, 24, of Navet, Rio Claro, who was charged with obtaining $77,500 by false pretences, is expected to appear before a magistrate on December 14.
Police reports stated that sometime in 2017, a man purchased a Ford Ranger vehicle, from a financial institution under a hire-purchase agreement. In 2020 the man allegedly sold the vehicle to a buyer and received payment of $77,500. He allegedly led the buyer to believe that he was the owner of the vehicle and had the authority to sell the vehicle, which was supposedly free from all encumbrances. The vehicle was subsequently repossessed by the financial institution.
The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad Office, San Fernando, and investigations were conducted by a team of Fraud Squad officers. A suspect was arrested Monday and the man was then charged by constable Kissoon.