Ravindra Basant

A prison officer was granted $100,000 bail after he was charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

Ravindra Basant, 24, of Navet, Rio Claro, who was charged with obtaining $77,500 by false pretences, is expected to appear before a magistrate on December 14.

Police reports stated that sometime in 2017, a man purchased a Ford Ranger vehicle, from a financial institution under a hire-purchase agreement. In 2020 the man allegedly sold the vehicle to a buyer and received payment of $77,500. He allegedly led the buyer to believe that he was the owner of the vehicle and had the authority to sell the vehicle, which was supposedly free from all encumbrances. The vehicle was subsequently repossessed by the financial institution.

The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad Office, San Fernando, and investigations were conducted by a team of Fraud Squad officers. A suspect was arrested Monday and the man was then charged by constable Kissoon.

Boyfriend charged with murder

SEVEN years after the disappearance of Tacarigua resident Ashma Naimool, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

The TTPS said it is the 19th murder solved by officers of the Cold Case Unit (CCU), Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI). Police said Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Plum Mitan Junction, Biche, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday charged with the woman’s murder.

Naimool, 32, a beautician of Dinsley, Tacarigua, was last seen alive on June 3, 2015 allegedly in the company of her boyfriend.

Kamla: Stand up for democracy

The United National Congress (UNC) is prepared to go all the way to the Privy Council to challenge the postponement of local government elections, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The party is seeking an interim injunction from the High Court restraining councillors and aldermen from holding office beyond December 3, until the hearing of its application challenging the decision to postpone the local government elections.

December 3 is the constitutional date for the expiration of the term of office under the Municipal Corporations Act.

SEA OF TEARS

Lone diving survivor Christopher Boodram wept throughout his testimony at the commission of enquiry (CoE) yesterday as he expressed sorrow and guilt at failing to fulfil his promise of returning for his “brothers” in the pipeline.

Boodram sobbed on the witness stand on Day 2 of the hearing, his voice cracked and he continuously wiped away a stream of tears with a white hand towel as he detailed how he escaped the pipeline nightmare on February 25 this year.

