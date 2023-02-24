A prison officer arrested at the Port of Spain Prison on Carnival Tuesday for the alleged possession of prohibited articles, is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday.
Prison Officer I, Mohammed Khan, was allegedly found with 240 cigarettes.
He was charged, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Thursday.
It is alleged a prison officer arrived at the Royal Gaol on Tuesday and reported for duty. While undergoing checks in the scanner room, the senior officer in charge was alerted by the officer conducting a search, of a suspected breach.
The senior officer escorted the suspect from the scanner room and asked him to declare any illegal or prohibited items in his possession. The officer allegedly replied he had nothing illegal in his possession.
A search was conducted in the presence of two other officers which resulted in two brown bags being found in the suspect’s pants pockets. Officers of the Port of Spain Division were contacted and checks of the brown bags allegedly revealed 240 cigarettes.
The officer was arrested and charged on Thursday.
Meanwhile, an intelligence-led anti-crime exercise was conducted in the Central Division on Thursday which resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man for possession of one kilogramme of marijuana.
Officers of the Cunupia police station and Criminal Investigations Department intercepted a Toyota Aqua motor vehicle with one male occupant at the corner of Munroe Road and Southern Main Road.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the drug being found.