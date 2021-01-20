A 47-year-old prison officer attached to the Golden Grove Prison, has been ordered not to threaten or abuse his wife in anyway after appearing before an Arima Magistrate last Friday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Marlon Lawrence, of St. Martin Trace, Brazil, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was given the order by Magistrate Avion Gill as a condition of his bail which was set at $60,000.
LAWRENCE will reappear before the court on February 12.
He was arrested and charged by WPC Pamponette, of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) last Friday, following investigations into the details of a report made to detectives by his wife, an Inspector of Police, about an incident in which she was allegedly
physically assaulted.
While conducting investigations, WPC Pamponette learned that on January 2nd, the victim arrived at the couple’s shared home at St. Martin Trace, Brazil, at 3.15 pm, where there was an incident.
During the incident, the victim reported that she was grabbed from behind and assaulted.
A report was subsequently made to police and she was taken for medical treatment.
The suspect was later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag,)Claire Guy-Alleyne and Inspector (Ag.) Wayne Stanley.