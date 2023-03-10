Seventeen years after the stabbing death of Akua Cromwell, prison officer I, Richard Montoute was charged with murder by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Cold Case Unit.
Montoute, aka ‘Richard’ and ‘Redman’, appeared virtually before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Thursday and the matter was adjourned to April 4.
Cromwell, 26, of Carenage was on duty at his job in the Sea Lots area on August 10, 2006, when he allegedly got into an argument with another man. During the incident, the man allegedly armed himself with a knife and made threats to kill the victim. As the argument continued, the man allegedly chased the deceased on foot, cornered him and stabbed him in the chest with the knife before running off.
The matter was investigated by HBI Region One detectives who exhausted all avenues available to them at that time. The matter was then referred to the Cold Case Unit in November 2022 and the file reviewed. As a result, the Cold Case Specialist made certain recommendations to investigators who then took a clinical approach in bringing closure to the matter. Following painstaking enquiries, a male suspect was arrested in connection with the matter.
Investigations were spearheaded by Snr Supt Rishi Singh and Supt Douglas and supervised by Sgt Nanhoo, with assistance from the Cold Case Specialist, Kirk Griffith, acting Cpl Phillips, constables Rodriguez, Ramkissoon and Mc David, all of the HBI Cold Case Unit.
Montoute was charged with the offence by constable Pamphile of the Cold Case Unit, on March 9 2023, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC on March 8, 2023.
This is the 20th cold case solved by the Cold Case Unit since its launch in 2016.