Police are investigating a report in which a prison officer lost his licensed firearm while on a hunting trip.
The 42-year-old officer, who is attached to the Golden Grove Operations Department, told investigators that he went on a hunting trip with a group of friends in the Taccarib Forest at about 2 p.m. on Friday.
At about midday on Saturday, while proceeding down a hill in a forested area, he observed his Prison Service-issued firearm, an M&P pistol loaded with 17 rounds of .9mm ammunition, was missing from his holster. The group then made checks in the areas they visited during the trip but the weapon could not be located.
On Sunday, the police were notified.