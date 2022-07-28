A PRISON officer, who was charged with the murder of his wife in 2009 after stabbing her 19 times, has been found guilty on the lesser count of manslaughter.
He will be sentenced on September 20.
A 12-member jury on Monday found Kendell Henry not guilty of murdering the woman at their Couva home on December 28, 2009, after he saw a certain message on her computer.
The victim, Tricia Henry, was an employee at the National Gas Company, while the convict had been a prison officer for ten years prior to the offence.
After deliberating for just about 90 minutes, the jury returned with the verdict before Justice Gail Gonzales.
The facts in the case were that on the night of the incident, Tricia was at her home in the company of one of her neighbours, when the convict arrived and began arguing with her over the message he had seen. In that message, she allegedly told another individual she wanted her husband to move out of the house.
As the argument escalated, he took up a piece of wood and told Tricia to leave the house. The neighbour was also advised by the officer to leave. But as soon as the neighbour stepped outside, she began hearing screams and contacted police. Tricia had even contacted her parents who, at the time, were at a resort in Mayaro, the State contended.
But the call abruptly ended. Her parents returned the call and Tricia’s husband answered. He was asked by the parents why he was “harassing” their daughter, but he responded by saying she should move out of the house, before ending the call.
19 stab wounds
The State contended that Tricia’s parents contacted other relatives, who then went to the house to check on her. But while there and calling out to Tricia and her husband, there was no response.
It was not until they looked through a window that they saw blood on the corridor floor and the man sitting on a chair in the back living room, with a large knife in his hands and running his fingers along the blade.
While they called out to him, he did not respond, but instead proceeded to the toilet area of the house.
The relatives entered the house by breaking down the front door before finding him in the toilet with his wrists slit. A further search of the house resulted in them finding Tricia in the bedroom, lying on her back and in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds.
A post mortem performed by pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris found that Tricia had suffered 19 deep, penetrating stab wounds to the front of her body from her neck to her thighs.
They included an injury to her neck that completely severed her windpipe and underlying veins and muscles. Her lungs, windpipe and liver were ruptured due to stab wounds to her abdomen and chest, and her thighs also had penetrating stab wounds.
The police arrived and took the officer away for medical treatment for the injuries to his wrists.
The defence
In Henry’s defence, attorney Evans Welch contended that on the night of the incident his client had arrived home and met his wife in company with the neighbour, Renee Benn, having drinks.
An argument erupted between the couple over the message he saw she had written on the computer about him.
Welch claimed the woman began to act hysterically and in a manner his client had never witnessed.
She pulled a knife on him and was brandishing it at him before he took away the weapon.
After the neighbour left the premises, Welch contended that Tricia then picked up the knife and ran down to the back of the house, throwing down furniture in the process.
Her husband followed her, asking her why she was behaving in the manner she was, and informed her he simply wanted to talk to her. When he went into the bedroom and asked her about her behaviour, she swung the knife at him and cut him across his right wrist.
He then took the knife from her a second time, but Tricia slit his right wrist in the process.
In that moment he lost self-control and did not remember anything that happened afterwards until finding himself in the toilet.
Even though he could not remember the stabbing incident, the officer testified that he accepted responsibility for his wife’s death and the injuries she suffered because they were the only ones in the house and he last had the knife.
He further testified that while in the toilet he decided to take his own life by cutting his wrists further. He decided to do that because he knew in that moment he was going to lose everything he had worked for, including his house and family.
He said the first cut on his wrist was the one inflicted by his wife. He said he got the idea of ending his life by cutting his wrists because Tricia had cut him there and he was already bleeding from the injury inflicted by her.
He had also given a history of infidelity on the part of his deceased wife, pointing out he had filed for divorce the previous month.
State prosecutor Indira Chinebas appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).