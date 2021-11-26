A prisons officer was shot dead at his fruit stall in Valencia on Friday.
He has been identified as Prisons Officer II Trevor Serrette.
In a media release, the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service stated that Serrette was at his stall when he was shot and killed at around 12.20pm.
Commissioner of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan has condemned the action of the perpetrators which he has described as "cowardly and heinous".
He stated that an emergency meeting was called with members of the executive and they are working together with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to have the persons responsible, arrested and charged in the shortest time possible.
Pulchan also urged officers to continue to be alert and exercise caution both on and off duty.
Serrette was a member of the prison service for over 26 years and was last assigned to the Wayne Jackson Building, Maximum Security Prison.
He is also the 26th officer to be murdered in the past 30 years.