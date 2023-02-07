A prison officer who allegedly tased her husband, appeared before a magistrate charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
The 36-year-old was placed on $100,000 bail by Siparia magistrate Rehanna Hosein. The matter was adjourned to March 3.
Police reports state that around 6:30 pm on July 3, 2022, a man reported that he and his wife had an altercation, during which, the woman allegedly threw an object at him. The man said this led to a physical altercation between them, and subsequent to this he alleged that his wife tased him.
The incident was later reported to the Siparia police station and officers of the Special Victim Department investigated the matter. As part of the investigation the officers executed a search warrant at the home and found two prohibited weapons namely, tasers. This led to the arrest and charge of the accused on February 3, 2023.
Charges were laid by constable Vijay Ramkissoon. The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire -Guy Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphal, Sergeant Taylor and Corporal Singh.