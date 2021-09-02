The brother of a prison officer was shot dead on Tuesday night in Arouca.
Secion Malchan, 22, was at his home at Cato Terrace, Bon Air North, Windy Hill, Arouca, when at about 9.20 p.m., relatives heard a series of gunshots.
Upon investigating, they found Malchan lying on the ground at the back of his home.
There was a wound to his head.
He was taken to Arima Hospital, in a vehicle driven by his uncle, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Six spent 9mm shells were found at the scene of the shooting by a team of officers, led by Supt Powder, WPC Elcock, and PC McQueen.
Police said they have yet to confirm a motive for the killing but they are working on several theories, including the possibility that Malchan may have been accidentally targeted due to his brother’s profession.
This incident has pushed the murder toll to 251.
The comparative figure for the same period last year was 288.