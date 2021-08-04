A CAR being driven by a prison officer was shot at on Monday as he was driving through Bon Air, Arouca.
Police said that around 9.20 a.m. the officer was in his car heading west along Edna Hill Road, Bon Air North, Arouca when a saw a gold coloured Toyota Corolla heading in the opposite direction coming towards him.
Police said that the officer saw that as the car got closer someone in the back-seat sent down the rear window, struck a gun out and opened fire shattering the officer’s front windshield. The Corolla then sped off.
The man then drove to the Arouca Police Station where he made a report.