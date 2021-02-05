A visitor at the Golden Grove Prison who attempted to smuggle marijuana into the premises was detained on Friday.

A release by the Prisons Service stated that the visitor entered the scanning area, where the items were detected inside the sole of a shoe by the vigilant officers on duty.

The Arouca Police was contacted and he was escorted to the Arouca Police Station where he is expected to be charged with the offence of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan commended the continued counter-trafficking efforts of the Prison Service and officers attached to the Operations and Security Department for their tireless dedication.

Pulchan assured members of the public that the Prison Service will continue to exercise all viable options to ensure that these lawless individuals face the full brunt of the law.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service said it continues to hold its mandate of protecting society in high esteem, and is working diligently to ensure reduction and prevention of criminal activities. 

