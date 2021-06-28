Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who escaped lawful custody last night.
From initial information, the suspect, who is from Alice Street, Curepe, had been detained on Saturday for narcotics possession.
However, he reported feeling unwell and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
At about 10.40 pm yesterday, he requested to use the washroom, and was allowed to do so by himself.
However, after a few minutes had passed, the officers on duty realized the suspect had not returned to his bed.
Upon checking, the police realized the door had been locked from the inside.
They forced the door open and realized a window in the bathroom was open.
It is believed the suspect jumped through the window.
At 10.47 p.m. the operations center was notified and officers were dispatched to locate the suspect.
However, he was not located.
The Express was informed that searches for the suspect have resumed this morning.
Well-placed sources told the Express that the suspect was one of seven persons detained on Saturday in connection with the seizure of a number of drugs, guns, and ammunition, in North and Central Trinidad.
The seven persons were held in an intelligence-led exercise involving a team of officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) who raided a business place and a warehouse in Curepe and Caroni.
According to police reports, at 2.30 pm that day, NDTF officers first proceeded to an establishment located along Lyndon Street, Curepe, where they executed a search warrant. During the search, police officers allegedly discovered 30 packets of marijuana. Three persons, two of whom are Venezuelans and were present at the location were immediately taken into police custody.
Acting on further intelligence, the party of officers proceeded to a warehouse located along the Southern Main Road, Caroni, where they allegedly found one AR rifle, two Glock pistols and an assortment of ammunition.
Four persons were held in connection with the seizure at the warehouse. Police are currently looking for the owner of the warehouse to assist with the investigation.