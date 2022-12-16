Sheldon Walker

A maximum security prisoner faced the court on Thursday, charged with the murder of a man at a cell at a police station back in 2020.

Sheldon Walker, 28, a prisoner at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Port of Spain, appeared virtually before a Tunapuna magistrate charged with the murder of Dhanraj Manan on December 27, 2020.

Manan, 50, was at a prisoner cell at the Tunapuna police station when, according to police reports, around 8.16 p.m, police officers were alerted to sounds coming from the cell. Upon investigating, they allegedly observed a prisoner, who was detained on Christmas Day, slumped over a toilet bowl. He appeared to be unresponsive.

The emergency health services personnel along with the district medical officer were contacted and responded.

The investigation into Manan's death was supervised by Assistant Superintendent Douglas and Inspector Ramjag and supported by constables Joseph and Andrews.

Walker, formerly of Ste Madeleine, was charged with murder by constable Timothy of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Joan Honore-Paul on December 2 2022.

He appeared before the court following the execution of an indictable warrant at MSP.

Walker is expected to reappear before a magistrate on January 9, 2023.

