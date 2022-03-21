Even before five men escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on Sunday, a prisoner escaped while at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
He was recaptured in San Fernando, a post on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated on Monday.
It was around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday, based on information, that an exercise was conducted and officers intercepted a vehicle near the St Joseph Village traffic lights, along the San Fernando By-Pass.
A prisoner from Siparia, who escaped from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, was recaptured and taken to the St Joseph police station.
Around 10:30 pm, a prison break was detected at Golden Grove Prison, Arouca. Police conducted several searches in the surrounding areas which led to the recapture of one escapee at Trincity Boulevard, in the vicinity of Dinsley Government School. The recaptured prisoner was arrested and taken to the Arouca police station. A manhunt is currently underway in an effort to locate the other four escaped prisoners.
Several units responded to the prison break including the Air Support Mobile, North Central Task Force, Northern Division Task Force, Northern Division ERP, and North Central ERP.