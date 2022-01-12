AN inmate at the Carrera Island Prison who was previously convicted of murder has been sentenced to serve six more years in custody after admitting to stabbing another inmate a decade ago.
The sentence was imposed by Justice Gail Gonzales yesterday on 51-year-old Rodney Davis for maliciously wounding Jewan Jaggernauth on January 7, 2012.
Jaggernauth was stabbed six times by Davis who had been an inmate since 1992 for murder.
The State’s case was that Jaggernauth was emptying his pail when Davis and another prisoner approached him, asking about cigarettes and a cellphone.
During the exchange, Jaggernauth was stabbed six times with a 12-inch handmade blade before prison officers intervened.
Following his guilty plea, criminal defence attorney Nicholas Rampersadsingh made a plea in mitigation. He said his client suffered from a number of medical conditions including intestinal cancer epilepsy, brittle bone syndrome, thyroid problems and ulcers.
Davis was also a wardsman at the prison and was “easy to manage”, according to prison officials, Rampersadsingh said.
In his victim impact statement, Jaggernauth said he had forgiven Davis for the attack, Rampersadsingh stated.
In passing sentence, Justice Gonzales described the attack as “brutal” and pointed out that the weapon, in her view, was “contrived” to be used against Jaggernauth.
This warranted Davis to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment even though he had been forgiven by his victim, she said.