An inmate at the Maximum Security Prison, found unresponsive in a cell, was pronounced dead at a medical facility on Friday.
Odai Webster, charged for breaking and entering and larceny, was in mandatory quarantine at the prison.
This Covid-19 protocol is a requirement for all new prisoners entering the system.
The Prison Service stated that Webster was discovered unresponsive in a cell during routine checks at around at around 4am.
The Prisons Medical Officer was immediately contacted and advised that he be taken to the Arima Medical Facility, a release stated.
He was pronounced dead on arrival. His body bore no visible marks of violence.
The cause of death is not immediately known.
The Prison Service stated that Webster’s next of kin was contacted by an assigned Prisons Welfare Officer, who informed of his passing.
Commissioner of Prisons (Ag.), Mr. Shamshudeen Mohammed, extended condolences on behalf of the Prison Service, to Webster’s family and friends.