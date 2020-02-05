A MAN was sentenced to one year and three months in jail after he pleaded guilty yesterday afternoon to earlier slashing another accused at the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.
Police said that around 9.55 a.m., the accused slasher, Nigel McSween, 33, of Pierre Trace, Enterprise, was among six prisoners being escorted through the court’s designated prisoner thoroughfare.
Police said that as McSween passed near to another prisoner, Makeel Simon, 29, of Kestrel Boulevard, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, he took a small piece of metal from his clothing and slashed Simon above his left eyebrow.
Police on duty intervened and wrestled the crudely-made shank away from McSween.
Simon was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was treated and discharged.
Police said McSween was charged and appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate where he pleaded guilty.
He was sentenced to one year’s hard labour for maliciously wounding Simon and three months for having the shank.