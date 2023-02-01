THERE is no truth to allegations of inhuman treatment being meted out to the men who were accused of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman while they were in prison custody, says acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar.
“That is totally untrue. If there was any truth to this we would see more prisoners complaining about this,” he said yesterday.
Ramoutar was speaking during an interview on radio station i95.5 FM in response to nine men who were previously charged with the murder of Naipaul-Coolman each being awarded in excess of $2 million by the court for malicious prosecution.
They claimed that, while on remand, they were subjected to inhuman living conditions.
Salt in place of sugar placed in their tea, they alleged, and they met resistance from prison guards when it came to the practising of their Islamic faith and even witnessed prisoners being “raped” by other inmates.
The claims were unchallenged in court with the State failing to enter a defence.
This resulted in the men each being ordered by Master Martha Alexander to receive in excess of $2 million by the Office of the Attorney General for malicious prosecution.
Had they not been maliciously prosecuted, they would not have been made to face the “deplorable conditions,” they contended.
But in yesterday’s interview, Ramoutar denied that prisoners were subjected to such treatment.
“That is totally untrue. If there was any truth to this we would see more prisoners complaining about this. The prison system within recent years has been quite transparent, we are not some secret organisation we have many civilians.
“Many NGOs are coming to our institution and if this was a reality it would have been exposed. I will allow anyone with integrity and value to come and visit the prison and the inmates.
“That is totally untrue and ludicrous to say the same,” stated Ramoutar.
What about prison officers?
On the other hand, Ceron Richards, president of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) said the association had been complaining of these conditions for quite some time.
“We have always been talking about the prison conditions as an association. We have always been talking about the inmates’ living conditions and the officers’ working conditions.
“We have been talking about the state of affairs and asking the government to make intervention throughout the years,” he said.
Richards however said he was “surprised” by some elements of the judgment.
“The judgment itemised things like salt in their tea and exposing them to inhumane treatment when it came to their diet was shocking to me because I have never been exposed in all my years of service but I am not a Doubting Thomas.
“It looks to me like those statements were not challenged properly or not challenged at all so it stood as the basis for the judgment.
“In looking at this situation, I can’t help but wonder, I can’t help but think, I can’t help but say maybe officers should sue the State too because officers are exposed to extreme conditions just as inmates have been talking about for years.
“They have been continuously exposed to those extreme conditions that we have been describing over and over ad nauseum,” said Richards.