Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar said a lot of persons end up being incarcerated because of being in an environment with a broken value system.
Speaking on Monday at a press conference hosted by the Ministry of National Security, Ramoutar said most persons in their custody come from a broken home with a broken value system, and it continues whilst they’re in prison.
“While prison can imprison their body, we’re yet to imprison their minds from continuing their criminal behaviour and networking,” Ramoutar said.
In addressing the issue of contraband items entering the prison, he said when drugs and cell phones enter the prison system it causes mayhem.
“There’s a small argument that cell phones provide family bonding and allow inmates to contact their families. A small argument because we do have legitimate phones that the inmates can use and we do have legitimate opportunities for visits between inmates and their family, virtual or physical. The larger benefit of the phones in the system is for criminals to continue their criminal trade…their extortion.
Stating that there are proper channels of communication, Ramoutar noted that there are persons in society who communicate illegally with the inmates. He called for citizens to not engage in any illegal transaction with inmates within the prison system.
He said they have inmates extorting citizens for various means and some of their victims include attorneys and prison officers.
He said they have received complaints from attorneys that inmates are attempting to blackmail and extort them by threatening their lives, to get them to do certain things for the inmates.
According to Ramoutar, some of the people that fall prey to the extortion are the family members of first-time inmates.
He said when an inmate enters the prison for the first time, he’s totally naïve and is quickly befriended by the season criminals, given an illegal and told he can use it contact his family.
“The inmate will contact his family members and explain what to bring. That’s where the extortion starts as now the criminal elements have their phone numbers. They (prisoners) would call them (family members) and persuade them to bring money for them through various channels, and if they don’t they will hurt their loved ones in prison. And that’s where the extortion lies.”
He noted that if persons do not get into any transaction or illegal communication with the criminal elements in prison, it would not transgress to that.
On the question of how illegal phones or drugs enter the nation prisons, Ramoutar said it has been said and it’s easy to say that it is rogue prison officers because there are some.
“For the past two years we have arrested 18 officers in attempts to traffic drugs or contraband in the prison.”
He said since he assume the post of Acting Commissioner in February, two prison officers were arrested with two more expected to be arrested by the end of this week.
“We have stepped up our surveillance, we’re working closely with the police service, and the Minister giving us his support as regards to the tools of the trade, his encouragement and his motivation,” Ramoutar said.
He noted that in addition to prison officers there are private contractors that work within the prison system and many times they are found with contraband items in their possession.
He also pointed to inmates returning from external activities such as court or hospital, and persons throwing items over the prison walls as other means of contraband items enter the prisons.
“We have broken the back of a networking with our garbage truck and items coming in through the garbage truck.”
He said another issue they face are incidents of boats dropping of items in the waters near the Carrera Island Prison with the intent for it to reach the inmates or the rogue officers.
“There’s only so much we can do, and as the Minister indicated, we need the citizens to come on board and assist us.”
He called on his fellow officer to report any officer who is engaged in trafficking.
Ramoutar said the prison has increased the number of searches conducted, with 291 being undertaken at the Port of Spain prison, Maximum Security Prison (MSP), Golden Grove, Youth Training Centre and the women’s prison, since February 24
“We had some massive station searches that caused some disturbance in Port of Spain where people were wondering what was happening at the prison, if it’s a riot or not.
He said two of those searches were at the MSP, two at the Remand, two at Golden Grove, one at the women’s prison and four at Building 13.