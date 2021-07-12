A prisons officer who allegedly took one kilogramme of marijuana into his workplace was arrested.
Prison Officer Mark Maharaj was charged by Sgt Guerra for the offences of possession of marijuana, and bringing a dangerous drug into the prison.
Maharaj, who has nine years' service, was attached to the Port of Spain Prison.
Maharaj was arrested after four packets of marijuana together weighing one kilogramme, were allegedly found in his possession during a routine search at the prison on July 9.
A report was made to the police and the officer taken into custody.
Investigations were conducted by Sgt Guerra, with the assistance of officers of the Port of Spain Division, the Special Investigations Unit, the Cyber Crime Unit and the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Division.
He is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.