Aveston

Aveston De Roche

A prisons officer was shot in the face when someone opened fire as he drove along with a woman and child in his vehicle before daybreak on Monday.

Aveston De Roche, of Morvant, was shot in the right jaw. His condition is listed as stable. Emergency surgery is being performed.

Police were told that at 5.30a.m. the woman, her nine-year-old brother and De Roche were on their way to her home in Morvant, when they heard the sound of something hitting the rear windscreen.

One of the bullets hit De Roche who was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shrine rises again

Shrine rises again

THE Historic Shrine of Our Lady of Montserrat will open its doors tomorrow having completed major restoration in just nine months.

The Roman Catholic Church, located in the quiet village of Tortuga, Central Trinidad, is set to mark a significant milestone with its rededication ceremony, following an extensive restoration project which began in October 2022, The Shrine Committee of Our Lady of Montserrat said in a news release on Saturday.

Girl electrocuted

Girl electrocuted

A teenager was electrocuted at her Point Fortin home on Saturday night.

An illegal electrical connection is believed to be the cause.

Kaya Archibald, 18, was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. by a relative at the house at Eastern Avenue Extension, Techier. She was rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Recommended for you