A prisons officer was shot in the face when someone opened fire as he drove along with a woman and child in his vehicle before daybreak on Monday.
Aveston De Roche, of Morvant, was shot in the right jaw. His condition is listed as stable. Emergency surgery is being performed.
Police were told that at 5.30a.m. the woman, her nine-year-old brother and De Roche were on their way to her home in Morvant, when they heard the sound of something hitting the rear windscreen.
One of the bullets hit De Roche who was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.