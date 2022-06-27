A MULTIPLICITY of criminal offences that was brought by the State against a group of people including a former government minister, businessmen and companies arising out of the construction of the Piarco Airport terminal building has been thrown out by the Privy Council.
On Monday morning, five British law lords said the committal of the accused by deceased former chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls on a slew of fraud and corruption-related offences was tainted by apparent political bias.
There are now two options for the State: either a new enquiry is held or the charges against the defendants discontinued altogether, said legal sources. The first option is “highly unlikely” they said.
The Privy Council decision comes on the heels of Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and Sequor Law Firm being disqualified in parallel forfeiture proceedings in a Miami Court based on Armour’s previous role as defence attorney of one of the defendants, Brian Kuei Tung during the local proceedings in the Piarco case.
The Privy Council panel comprising Lords Hodge, Sales, Leggatt, Burrows and Malcolm, said McNicols should have recused himself from the Piarco I enquiry.
The decision was based on McNicolls’ alleged conduct in presiding over the summary trial of former prime minister Basdeo Panday on allegation of failing to declare a United Kingdom bank account to the Intergity Commission.
In its analysis, the law lords linked Panday’s conviction by McNicolls, the move to impeach then-Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma, the corruption allegations that were brought against Sharma by McNicolls and the role of then-attorney general John Jeremie, SC.
In the latter half of 2007 the Mustill inquiry set up under section 137 of the Constitution began to hear evidence concerning the allegations against Sharma. In his written statement for the inquiry McNicolls stated that in the week of March, 20, 2006, which was when Panday’s trial began, he received a telephone call from someone saying he was Tony Maharaj of CLICO.
That person offered to pay him $400,000 as a deposit to repurchase a $3.6 million parcel of land McNicoll’s had bought from one of Clico’s subsidiaries – Home Construction Ltd and wanted to resell since he was in debt and lagging behind on his bank payments.
McNicolls stated he contacted Maharaj on March 27, the last day of Panday’s trial and informed him he had “changed his mind” about the transaction since he had grown suspicious.
That same day Clico’s then-senior executive Lawrence Duprey had given testimony in defence of Panday.
Even though attorneys for the defendants later made an application for McNicolls to recuse himself, he refused to do so.
The some of the charges against them were dismissed, but they were committed to stand trial on others.
The decision was challenged at both the High Court and Court of Appeal but was dismissed.
In the 26-page ruling, the law lords said: “The constitutional claim succeeds because a tribunal which is seen to be impartial is part and parcel of both due process under section 4 (of the Constitution) and a fair hearing in terms of section 5.
“However, as will be apparent, if there were any doubt on the matter the observer would have a number of other important issues to assess.”
They went on to add that there would include the absence of any reasoning for McNicolls’ dismissal of the recusal application and the transparent attempt to avoid scrutiny by labelling it as frivolous and vexatious.
“The concerns as to due process and fair hearing are dependent on the same factors which underpin the judicial review (lawsuit). To countenance an inherently vague and novel challenge based on the alleged lack of moral authority of a judge who is otherwise entitled to preside would be something of a slippery slope and difficult to reconcile with established safeguards of judicial independence,” the judgment read.
The charges were brought against former national security minister Russell Huggins; former Nipdec chairman Edward Bayley (now deceased); Maritime General executive John Smith (now deceased), Steve Ferguson, and Barbara Gomes; Northern Construction Chairman Ishwar Galbaransingh and Financial Director Amrith Maharaj; and Kuei Tung's then companion Renee Pierre.
Some of the group and other public officials also faced separate charges over an alleged broader conspiracy to steal US$200 million in another case, commonly referred to as Piarco 2.
Foreign nationals Raul Gutierrez Jr, Ronald Birk, and Eduardo Hillman-Waller were also charged as part of that case.
There were also two other smaller cases, referred to as Piarco 3 and 4.
In 2019, Justice Davindra Rampersad upheld a challenge by Ferguson and Galbaransingh related to the Piarco II enquiry when the magistrate who was presiding over the enquiry, Senior Magistrate Ejenny Espinet redigned from the Magistracy prior to completing the enquiry.
The ruling had the effect of requiring the State the restart that enquiry before another magistrate along with the Piarco III enquiry.
The Piarco 4 enquiry is also yet to come to a completion.