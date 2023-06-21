Five British judges have reserved their decision in an appeal brought by Vijay Maharaj, the son of former head of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj, over the constitutionality of Trinidad and Tobago’s colonial-age sedition laws.
Following submissions by attorneys for Maharaj as well as the Office of the Attorney General, the Privy Council judges stated they needed time to consider the issues and would deliver their final ruling on a date that has not yet been set.
The action was first brought in 2019 by Sat Maharaj and his media house, Central Broadcasting Services Ltd (CBSL), after police launched an investigation to determine whether he had made seditious statements on one of his Maha Sabha Strikes Back programmes on TV Jaagriti in April of that year.
On November 2019, Maharaj passed away, with his son being substituted as the claimant on behalf of his father’s estate.
He and CBSL are contending that Sections 3 and 4 of the Sedition Act, which came into effect in 1920, were unconstitutional as they infringed on the rights of citizens to freedom of expression, thought, as well as freedom of the press.
Hearing yesterday’s appeal were Lords Lloyd-Jones, Sales, Stephens, Richards and Sir Rabinder Singh.
Leading the case for the Office of the Attorney General are a team of attorneys including senior counsel Fyard Hosein, Rishi Dass, SC, and Vanessa Gopaul.
Appearing for Maharaj and CBSL were King’s Counsel Peter Knox, senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stafan Ramkissoon and Rhea Khan.
In January 2020, High Court Justice Frank Seepersad had ruled in favour of Maharaj and CBSL after finding that Sections 3 and 4 violated the rule of law because they lacked certainty, were vague and the status of the sections could not be reasonably justified in a sovereign, democratic state.
Seepersad said the sections were patently inconsistent with Section 1 of the Constitution which guarantees that Trinidad and Tobago is a democratic state.
Following his ruling, however, the AG’s Office appealed the judgment, which was eventually overturned by a three-judge panel at the Appeal Court.
All three judges - Justices Mark Mohammed, Charmaine Pemberton and Maria Wilson - agreed that Justice Seepersad had gotten it wrong.
The court had found that on the issue of “vagueness”, as stated by the judge, the offence of sedition was unquestionably one that, by its very nature, was acutely time and context sensitive.
“The socio-cultural and political issues of one generation are often not those of preceding or succeeding generations,” the court had found.
Further, the judges said the offence of sedition, unlike other criminal offences, could not be given a precise definition.
“They are therefore best described by a general reference to the nature of the activities as opposed to the methods by which they can be committed since they can occur in many varied circumstances,” the judgment had read.
The investigation against Sat Maharaj was launched after he claimed citizens living in Tobago were lazy and that the men were rapists.
Even though he was never charged, Maharaj later suggested to his supporters during an SDMS Indian Arrival Day celebration that a charge for sedition against him was inevitable.