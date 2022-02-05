A VENEZUELAN woman and her minor son have been granted permission by the Privy Council to challenge the dismissal of a claim against their continued detention in this country.
Three law lords granted special permission on Tuesday after their initial appeal in the local court was struck out.
In addition, Lords Sales, Kitchin and Stephens ordered an emergency hearing of the application. That hearing is to take place on March 17.
The mother and son, who are represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Umesh Maharaj and Dayadai Harripaul, have been challenging their detention at the Chaguaramas Heliport since November 2020.
Their challenge was first dismissed at the High Court and again at the Court of Appeal.
Now that permission has been granted by the Privy Council, orders have been given by the court for the filing of submissions by the parties involved.
In all, seven grounds of appeal in support of the petition at the Privy Council were filed by Ramdeen, Maharaj and Harripaul.
Last July, the local Appeal Court dismissed the challenge of their detention because a deportation order was issued for their return to Venezuela.
They had entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally in November 2020 as part of a larger group.
The deportation order was eventually stayed by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams.
Another judge, Justice Margaret Mohammed, subsequently found there was a lawful basis for their detention since the Minister of National Security had issued a valid deportation order.
At the Appeal Court, Justices Prakash Moosai, Gillian Lucky and Mira Dean-Armorer held that the Immigration Act clearly provided a scheme for the detention of prohibited people pending deportation.
After making the order, the minister was empowered to issue a warrant of arrest for the person in question, the judges had stated.
After the appeal was dismissed, their attorneys applied for conditional leave to appeal to the Privy Council but this, too, was dismissed last September by Justices Nolan Bereaux and Maria Wilson.
They then petitioned the Privy Council directly for special leave.
The two had entered this country as part of a group and were detained by police before being escorted by the Coast Guard out of Trinidad and Tobago.
Days later, however, the group returned and was again detained in quarantine and the deportation order was issued by the National Security Ministry.