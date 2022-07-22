victims of police shooting

Fabian Richards, left, Leonardo Williams, centre, and Isaiah Roberts, who were shot dead by police in Port of Spain on July 2.

Investigations into the deaths of three people in Port of Spain on the morning of July 2 remain ongoing.

Snr Supt Neil Brandon John heads the team of officers who are investigating the deaths of Isaiah Roberts, 17; Leonardo Williams, 17; and Fabian Richards, 21.

Speaking at a Police Service news briefing yesterday, at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, John indicated he was awaiting documents from the Forensic Science Centre, which will then direct investigators towards their next step.

He said this process was “out of his hands”. However, he did not expect it would be “too long”.

He also indicated that even with these documents in hand, he did not want to commit to a time frame for the completion of the enquiry, noting it could be as little as “two weeks” or up to two months.

John also stated that the charging of eight officers this week with the 2020 murders of three men in Morvant would not impact this current investigation.

On Monday, Sgt Joseph Solomon, 44; Cpl Charles Budri, 55; PC Sherwin Baptiste, 41; PC Colin Furlonge, 39; PC Vaughn St Cyr, 39; PC Jameel Mohammed, 42; PC Sean Lord, 42; and PC Mark Lewis, 41, were all charged with the murders of Joel Jacob, 38; Noel Diamond, 46; and Israel Moses Clinton, 27.

Jacob, Diamond and Clinton were killed on June 27, 2020, in a confrontation with police in Morvant.

Their deaths sparked sporadic protests in several communities across Tri­nidad for almost three successive days.

A total of 18 officers were involved in this incident, and the Express was told that as a result, char­ges could be laid against the other ten officers over the coming days.

