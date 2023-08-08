The investigation into the murder of businesswoman Veronica Allison De Leon is at a sensitive stage, police have said.
Southern Division Senior Supt Richard Smith yesterday told the Express that interviews were being conducted and statements recorded.
Smith said suspects are yet to be identified and no arrests have yet been made, but that police officers from other units are ready to assist.
He added, “You are hearing so much speculation outside there (about De Leon’s death), we can’t subscribe to the speculation… We’re at a sensitive point as we’re interviewing persons and recording statements. We’re seeking assistance from everybody.”
During a radio interview at the weekend, Smith said that the Homicide Department, Financial Intelligence Unit and Cyber Units will be working together to find the perpetrators.
He described the murder as a dastardly act and reiterated the police service’s commitment to bring “these cowardly persons to justice”.
De Leon, 43, of Philippine, near San Fernando, had left her home shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday and, after driving a short distance, was blocked by a white Nissan AD Wagon. The front seat passenger alighted and ran towards her Range Rover SUV.
She reversed towards her home, but was shot as she reached near her front gate. The shooter re-entered the white car, which sped off. De Leon died at the scene.
Police believe it was a hit as no items, including the SUV, were taken before or after she was fatally shot.
De Leon was a mother of four and the owner of De Leon Bananas Ltd. Her husband died last year from Covid-19.
There were several social media posts over his money following his death and De Leon spoke of her frustration with those she knew over it.