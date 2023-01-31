Acting Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Stuart Young has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the State’s failure to file a defence in a civil action claiming malicious prosecution which was brought by nine former accused who were charged and subject to a criminal trial for the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman, Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs will be addressing the matter tomorrow at a press conference. On Monday, senior counsel Israel Khan said the Office of the Attorney General owes an explanation to the public regarding why the State failed to file defences.
Khan was the lawyer who led both Gilbert Peterson, SC, and Dana Seetahal, SC, as special prosecutors in the criminal trial that was heard before then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip over the course of two years between 2014 and 2016.
In the end, however, Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles were found not guilty by a 12-member jury. Joel Fraser was released after the court upheld a no-case submission by his attorneys, while two others, Earl Trimmingham and Lyndon James, are currently still in prison custody and are to face retrials.
Another man, Allan “Scanny” Martins , was also charged with the murder but was killed by police on the compound of the Port of Spain General Hospital when he and two others escaped from the Remand Prison on Frederick Street in 2015.
In October 2021 Dwayne Gloster was shot and killed while walking along Ann Street, Diego Martin. Given his death, Gloster’s father, Anthony Gloster, was allowed by the High Court to carry on the civil claim on his behalf.
Yesterday Master Martha Alexander ordered that the Office of the Attorney General pay each of the freed men $2 million for malicious prosecution; exemplary damages in the sum of $100,000 each; expert cost in the sum of $68,000 and prescribed cost at $200,917.56—a grand total of more than $20 million.