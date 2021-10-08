Investigators are expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC today as the probe into the high seas stand-off involving head of the Legal Unit of the Police Service (TTPS) Christian Chandler has been completed.
The Express was informed the investigation came to a close this week, and investigators were expected to approach the DPP yesterday but encountered a “slight delay”.
While police sources did not explain the reasons behind the delay, they said they would be visiting the DPP’s office today.
This case was led by ACP Gaffar.
Depending on the instructions given, charges could be laid this weekend, or the enquiry may be ordered closed.
Chandler has proceeded on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Statements have been recorded from officers of the Coast Guard and a 27-year-old Maraval woman who claimed she was being held against her will on the yacht owned by Chandler, which led to the stand-off.
Chandler is under probe following the August 5 incident on the high seas on board his yacht Knot Guilty where he allegedly defied legal orders given by the Coast Guard to allow officers to board the vessel.
Police said Chandler had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition, and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-calibre with EOTech optic, Streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines and 100 rounds of 5.56 ammunition green tip.
The Coast Guard called the Coastal Riverine Unit of the TTPS to intervene. Officers fired warning shots and the Coast Guard then boarded Chandler’s yacht which was carrying 14 people at a time when health regulations allow only five for public gatherings.
Apart from Chandler, three Special Reserve Police officers attached to the Legal Unit were detained: one had in his possession a Sig Sauer pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds of ammunition; another had one Glock 19 9mm pistol and one magazine with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition and the third with a Glock 45 9mm pistol and one magazine with 15 rounds 9mm ammunition.