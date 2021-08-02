The Ministry of Health advises the public that "Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned" has been recalled by Tyson Foods Inc. due to possible Listeria (bacteria) contamination.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a very small quantity of this product was imported by a local distributor.
Recalled product details:
Product Product Size Product Code Date Code
Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned 22-oz bag 10130906910 0071DXT10, 0351DXT10, 0361DXT10, 0451DXT10, 0511DXT10, 0571DXT10, 0701DXT10, 0781DXT10, 0861DXT10, 0911DXT10, 0931DXT10, 0981DXT10
Consumers should refrain from purchasing and consuming this product. Any product already purchased should be returned to the place of purchase or to the distributor.
Consumers should also clean refrigerators, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and food contact surfaces.
Listeria can cause serious illness. The milder form of the disease is known as Non-invasive Listeriosis and the more severe form, Invasive Listeriosis. The World Health Organization reports that “Pregnant women are about 20 times more likely to contract Listeriosis than other healthy adults. It can result in miscarriage or stillbirth. Newborns may also have low birth weight, septicaemia and meningitis.”
Non-invasive Listeriosis can affect normally healthy people. The symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, headache and muscle pain.
Invasive Listeriosis affects high risk groups including:
• pregnant women;
• the elderly;
• infants;
• cancer patients;
• people living with AIDS; and
• organ transplant patients.
Symptoms of Invasive Listeriosis include: fever, muscle pain, septicemia and meningitis.
Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have any of these symptoms after eating the recalled product.
Members of the public may also contact the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division at 623-5242 or email cfdd@health.gov.tt for additional information.
The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor this matter and advise the population as required.