Prof Courtenay Bartholomew, founder and director of the Medical Research Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (MRFTT), has died.
He died on Friday night at the age of 89.
The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) announced Bartholomew’s passing in a statement yesterday, praising the professor as a legend and a founding father of medicine in the Caribbean.
Bartholomew is credited with diagnosing the first case of AIDS in the English-speaking Caribbean.
He also led a number of HIV vaccine trials and research on cancer and retroviruses with United States institutions.
Bartholomew’s son, Barry, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post yesterday.
“To say his life was a most astonishing and complete journey is quite an understatement! RIP Daddy,” he posted.
No cause of death was stated.