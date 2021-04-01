T&T’s largest producer of methanol, the Switzerland-headquartered Proman group, announced today that is idling its M4 and M5000 methanol plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, effective immediately.
In a message to staff, Proman’s local CEO, Claus Cronberger, said the decision to idle the two plants was based on Proman’s inability “to secure an economically viable short-term gas supply contract for the month of April.”
Cronberger told Proman staff: “Unfortunately, a significant increase in the NGC gas pricing for the month of April made the continued operation of our M4 and M5,000 plants economically unsustainable.”
Combined, the M4 and M5000 operations have the capacity to produce 2,470,000 metric tonnes of methanol a year.
Cronberger told Proman’s local staff that two of the company’s other plants at Point Lisas, called M2 and M3, will continue to operate based on natural gas from DeNovo only.
DeNovo is a Proman-owned natural gas producer from the Iguana Field in the Gulf of Paria.
M2 and M3 have a combined annual production capacity of 1,120,000 metric tonnes a year.
Proman’s fifth methanol plant on the estate, called M1, has been down since November 2016.