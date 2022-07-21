SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello has labelled the defeat of a motion for the beautification of Harris Promenade, as a case of petty politics hampering the state of progress.
When the motion was voted on last week Tuesday, aldermen Rooplal Samaroo and Colin Lezama, as well as councillors Rishi Balramsingh and Kern Ramdin, all of the United National Congress (UNC), did not support the motion. Also withholding their support were People’s National Movement’s (PNM) councillors Teresa Lynch, Nigel Couttier and Michael Johnson.
Deputy Mayor Dr Ferri Hosein, and councillors Robert Parris, Ryaad Hosein and Naigum and Joseph, supported the motion.
When contacted yesterday, Regrello said he presented an invoice of $89,000 with a labour fee of $29,000 to council members, but that was not for approval, merely to give members an idea of what the expenditure would look like if they were to embark on a project like that.
“I told the members this is a cost we have here for discussion, not for approval. I also told them that what I would like them to do is to get costing from other parties, or other proposals, and bring it to the table.
“I also recommended that should we decide to do this, we should source the materials and then negotiate with the contractor for labour only, because when someone is supplying labour and materials, they tend to jack up the price of materials, but if we source the materials we could get it at a better price.
“What I asked for on that day, was for us to agree that the Promenade is in need of an overhaul,” Regrello said.
Stating that he could understand the UNC members playing political hardball, Regrello said he was disheartened by the position taken by those on the PNM side that withheld their support.
East vs West mentality
“Each one of them represents an electoral district, and when a project is brought forward they look at who’s going to benefit. With the Promenade falling within the electoral district of a particular councillor, the attitude was why that councillor must get that as oppose to me. Why councillor A must get and councillor B mustn’t get.”
He said one councillor made it very clear that if they could beautify the Promenade, then she wants to beautify areas in her electoral district as well.
“The other factor is that Harris Promenade falls in the constituency of San Fernando West. The City of San Fernando falls in San Fernando West. The Waterfront Project is in San Fernando West. Skinner Park is in San Fernando West. The beautification of the Promenade is in San Fernando West. It was a San Fernando East versus San Fernando West thinking.
“They felt like everything is in San Fernando West, so they’re not supporting San Fernando West. They wouldn’t say so around the table but that’s what it is.”
He said questions such as what about Cocoyea, what about Pleasantville, what about here, and what about there were being asked.
“That’s what it was. It was about turf.”
He noted that Harris Promenade is the main artery in San Fernando because of the institutions that are there.
“You have schools, churches, you have the hospital, and it’s highly visible. It has historical, social and business perspectives, and a rich history.
“It’s rundown as it is right now and is in dire need of an overhaul.
“It wasn’t a budget we asked for. Do we agree that the Harris Promenade is in need of a facelift, yes or no? That was the question, and they voted no.”
He said on the PNM side two members abstained while one voted against the motion.
Regrello said following the meeting he was upset because some members of Council missed the point totally
“They missed the bigger picture. And the bigger picture is Harris Promenade. It has nothing to do with which constituency it’s in or which electoral district it’s in. And that is something that is creating a lot of problems and trying to create a divide between San Fernando East and San Fernando West.
“I will not be caught up in any quibble with those opposed to progress. Those of us on the Council who are committed to a better San Fernando would remain resolute and steadfast in our quest to leave this place better than how we met it,” Regrello said.