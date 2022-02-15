Operators of prostitution dens should be named and shamed as prostitution is not a problem in Chaguanas alone, but in other parts of Trinidad and Tobago, said Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Richie Sookhai.
Last Friday, during the Parliament sitting, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said there is a high demand for prostitution services from the Venezuelan migrant community, “particularly in the Borough of Chaguanas”, which is fuelling the growing human trafficking problem that is playing out in the maritime borders of Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley referred to a document prepared by the Venezuela Investigative Unit which reached this conclusion.
Sookhai told the Express that there is need to address this issue with proactive measures.
“Many times these establishments have been raided in the past and they seem to pop up back with no one being held accountable. This is where the authorities need to step in, if you know who the big fish are, name them, shame them and put them out in public so that they would be held accountable for their actions,” he told the Express via phone yesterday. Sookhai said there is an issue with xenophobia against the migrant community and there is also need to put checks in place to regularise them and ensure they are in progressive work — beyond the registration exercise that was previously conducted by Government.
The Chamber, he said, is against all illegal and criminal activity in the Borough of Chaguanas and will continue to work with all stakeholders and authorities to effect changes. He said while the Prime Minister’s statement concerning prostitution in the Chaguanas area was unfortunate, it must be noted that Chaguanas is not the only area in the country where this illicit activity exists.
He called for the statistics to be provided so that the population has a better understanding of the grave problem of prostitution and human trafficking, and also education, so that they can be part of the solutions to crack down on these illicit activities.
“There has been talk of this type of activity in different areas of T&T for years – it is not a new phenomenon. Singling out one area, especially without concrete evidence, can be detrimental to economic development in that area. As a country, if the authorities know, and have collected evidence of such activities taking place in certain areas, they should act on it,” he said.
Sookhai added that border control is another issue that must be addressed.
“If Trinidad and Tobago is so attractive to the migrant community, why are mechanisms not in place for the prospective migrants to register for a work permit and be granted decent work at a fair wage,” he said, adding that the numbers have certainly increased since Venezuelans were last asked to come forward and re-register.