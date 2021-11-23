Supporters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) are being called upon to rally behind the leaders of the party, and more so PDP leader Watson Duke, as the party contests the Tobago House of Assembly election on December 6.
This comes following a stinging attack on Duke by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting on Saturday, at Mason Hall Secondary School.
Pastor Terance Baynes, PDP candidate for Bethel/New Grange, told supporters to rally around all leaders of the PDP, as the PNM has done with that party’s candidate for Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside, Franka Cordner.
“I want to say to you here that we must defend and protect Watson Solomon Duke every step of the way. We must defend Farley (Augustine), we must defend all leaders in the organisation,” Baynes said.
He said the strategy of the PNM is to break the ranks of the PDP at the top.
“The trick is to smite the shepherd and supposedly the flock would be dispersed and there is a principle at play.
“The reason they are going after them, they know once you smite them at the top it is going to impact all of us. We must gang up, we must corral around our leaders,” Baynes added.
He called on Tobagonians to not be distracted by the PNM.
“So you see them on the other side, they trying to lapwing us. Trying to let us lose our focus, but our eyes are upon December 6.”
Baynes was speaking during a PDP virtual meeting at Rovanel’s Resort, with a focus on the Bethel/New Grange electoral district.