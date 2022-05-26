Between March 2019 and March 2022, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) recorded 581 instances of people breaching protection orders that were placed against them.
Ag Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob however says protection orders are effective and have been working well.
Jacob was speaking during a Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration yesterday, held to enquire into the State’s capacity to provide support for victims of domestic violence and family conflicts.
Committee chairman Paul Richards raised the question of whether protection orders have been effective, noting the matter has been widely discussed by the public.
Jacob said while instances of people violating protection orders and harming someone are made known to the public, the public is less aware of when protection orders actually work.
“It is very difficult, and what we don’t do is the measurement to see how many protection orders in itself provided protection for persons,” he said.
“However, when a protection order is violated and someone is hurt, we put it out there in the public. We want to say, from our side, that protection orders are in fact working well, and we have seen several perpetrators curtail their behaviour as a result of protection orders.”
Jacob said protection orders give the police the power to detain someone they would not have been able to detain under other circumstances.
“Because some of the offences that you’re looking at, like basic assault...it could be financial, it could be several different forms of domestic violence...the police may not be in a position that they can institute an arrest because of the particular offence, unless it is committed within their view.
“But the protection order now gives the police that power that once the violator (is) just coming within 100 yards, just making calls to the person and violating the law, then the police now are given that power of arrest, that they can arrest that person and bring that person before the courts,” he said.
He said protection orders give an “extra impetus” to the police to be able to protect victims of domestic violence.
Change in reporting
Jacob also sought to clarify the figures relating to domestic abuse reports during the pandemic period.
Reading from TTPS statistics earlier in the meeting, Richards had noted an increase in domestic violence reports during this time.
According to the statistics, 2,710 reports of domestic violence were made to the police between March 2018 and March 2020, compared to 4,857 reports made between March 2020 and March 2022.
Richards said this was a “striking” increase which corresponded with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Several domestic violence organisations had previously linked the increase to the lockdown during the pandemic, saying domestic violence cases increased due to victims being trapped in the home with their abusers.
However, Jacob said the increase was partly due to a change in how reports are recorded. He said instances of violence between people in dating relationships are now classified as domestic violence where previously, these incidents were classified under “altercations”.
He added that the establishment of the Special Victims Unit and the awareness work being done by that unit had provided a level of comfort and confidence to persons to come forward and make reports.
“So those are two of the main factors that really caused the figures to go up...in addition to the pandemic,” he said.