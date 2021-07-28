Inmates at the Maximum Security Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca, set fire to mattresses this morning during a protest.
The protest stemmed from their removal from one cell to another.
Prison officials confirmed that the incident began around 9 a.m.
Express was informed that newly confirmed Commissioner of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan, was in an emergency meeting when an effort was made to contact him.
Prison sources told the Express that a small fire started by the protesting inmates was quickly quelled by prison officers and there were no injuries suffered by either the inmates or staff.
It is not known if visits and court trials have been affected as a result of this.
Officers attached to the Arouca Police Station have established increased patrols around the prison.