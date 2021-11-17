A placard demonstration outside the gates of the unfinished Ramai Trace Hindu School in Debe again called on the Ministry of Education to open its doors to pupils.
The protest, part of the “people’s revolution” campaign in the Oropouche East constituency, accused the Government of victimisation that has hurt the residents of Ramai Trace and surrounding communities.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal stood in solidarity with the residents, saying for six consecutive years parents, teachers and students have been consistently and peacefully expressing their dissatisfaction to the Ministry of Education and Government.
“A school that was home to 250-plus students and a hallmark of the Ramai Trace and environs community, at 95 per cent completed at the end of the People’s Partnership term in office, never saw completion till this day,” said the MP.
Moonilal said the residents were not acting illegally in demonstrating their concerns over the Government’s delay in completing the school.
“It is the right of all our citizens to raise matters of urgent public importance and to hold the Government to account for its promises and its apparent geographic discrimination,” he said.
Ramai Trace Hindu School was being rebuilt under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government and although it is more than 90 per cent completed, pupils are still being housed in the compound of a temple some 45 minutes away.
Parents said their children were enduring cramped conditions and called on the Government to open the school.
Residents said the site is now overgrown with bushes and was a security hazard for people living in the community.
Last year, Moonilal wrote to the Government asking that the authorities consider completing the school during the Covid-19 restrictions as pupils were engaged in online classes.
Residents have held several protests, including a four-day demonstration and a six-mile march from Ramai Trace to the Ministry of Eductation office in San Fernando.
The school was renamed the Dr Roodal Moonilal Ramai Trace Hindu School in honour of the Member of Parliament in 2013.
In response to the action taken by residents, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told the Express that the school would be completed in the second phase of the ministry’s school completion project, which includes nine schools at an estimated cost of $407 million.
That phase, however, will commence as soon as funding is provided by the Ministry of Finance.