Protest action by residents of Beetham Gardens on January 10, 2022, on the slow pace of repairs to a burst sewer line was orchestrated by “a close associate of a UNC Member of Parliament” and other UNC supporters, and “was not fully supported by the majority of the community”.
This is stated in an intelligence report done by law enforcement, dated February 24, 2022, on the protest.
The report named Anderson Wilson as the activist and close associate of Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, and alleged he was paid “an undisclosed sum of money by an unidentified UNC official to stage the protest in an effort to show the Government in a negative light”.
The report noted that the repair work on the sewer system was viewed as “a necessary inconvenience” which they (the protesters) supported.
The report said the activist was responsible for UNC-led activities in the community “aimed at embarrassing the PNM Government and to also give the impression that the UNC has made significant inroads in the area”.
The placing of several UNC flags and paraphernalia in the community during the 2020 general election and the incident involving National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds who was drenched with dirty flood waters by Wilson when he went to assist residents affected by flooding in August 2018, were cited as examples of the UNC-led propaganda campaign.
Commenting on the report yesterday, Moonilal stated: “That (intelligence brief) appears to be a note from Balisier House that has been leaked to the media. If it is the case then I am extremely proud of Anderson Wilson for leading the protest on behalf of the people of the Beetham.
“As you know that only place I am more loved than Oropouche East is, I believe, in the Beetham. And I am proud of the work they do to highlight the failure of the Government and recklessness and callous attitude of the Government.
“And I encourage them to continue and to up the tempo in terms of protest for public utilities and goods and services from this Government. I am extremely proud of the work of our UNC activists.”
Also contacted for comment yesterday, Wilson denied being paid by any agent of the UNC to encourage residents to protest on January 10 over ongoing sewer works in the area.
“It is s%^& water in we place that caused that protest. Listen. Nobody cannot pay none of us to protest for our own benefit. I don’t have a UNC party card, neither a People’s National Movement (PNM) party card. Nobody from the UNC can pay me to block the road so let the PNM push that narrative,” he said.
—with reporting by Gyasi Gonzales