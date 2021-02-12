POLICE detained two protesters for, “disorderly conduct,” earlier today when the march from the Queen’s Park Savannah ended at Woodford, Square, Port of Spain.
They were later released.
The march was one of many this week as both women and men across Trinidad and Tobago held vigils and demonstrations to highlight both the dangers and fears women live with in Trinidad and Tobago following the murder of Andrea Bharatt.
Today’s march began in the Queen’s Park Savannah opposite TGI Fridays and despite intermittent rainfall by 11.45 a.m. over 150 gathered to march to Woodford Square.
Apart from briefly stopping traffic the march was peaceful amid shouts of, “We want justice.”
Things turned however when the group got to Woodford Square.
By this time many more had joined the now noisy group who began spilling out on to the pavement opposite the Red House.
The Express was on scene yesterday when the police warned two men, Gerald Aboud CEO of Starlite Group and Gregory Lindsay, Manager of Power Stars steel band that they were not allowed to be on the pavement.
It is not known what both men told the police but around 12.30 p.m. screaming was heard as the police were seen grabbing on to Aboud and placing him into the back seat of a police SUV. He gave some resistance as people screamed for the police to release him. Protesters got even more agitated when Lindsay was grabbed as well.
He was placed into the trunk of a police SUV.
The protesters did however make their way behind the square’s fence where they continued their demand for justice.